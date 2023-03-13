Baseball cheerleaders chant 'Team Taiwan' instead of 'Chinese Taipei'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During the Taiwan national baseball team's run in the World Baseball Classic (WBC), its cheerleaders captured the attention of many international viewers and could frequently be seen leading fans in chants of "Team Taiwan."

Baseball aficionados have become fascinated by the Taiwanese baseball team's cheerleaders as cheerleading squads are not traditionally featured at games in the U.S. The name of Taiwan's team has also led to much confusion because, like most international competitions, the national team must use the name "Chinese Taipei" when taking part in baseball tournaments, but the cheerleaders have helped make the team's true identity clear.



Prior to the WBC, Baseball America ranked Taiwan 14th out of the 20 teams competing, with China ranked last. However, it indicated that in addition to its roster of former major league players and top CPBL players, the home crowd could also be an x-factor.

Indeed, the cheer squad made the home crowd at Taichung Intercontinental Stadium a force to be contended with, especially in the wins over Italy and the Netherlands, according to CNA. Matt Monagan wrote for MLB.com that the cheerleaders constantly keep the crowd charged as they "sing songs, they stomp on the dugout, they are the source of all the energy in the ballpark for sometimes four hours at a time."



In February, Jomboy Media posted footage of a promotional event featuring the cheer squad and wrote "If you're not already pumped up for the World Baseball Classic, the cheerleaders for Team Taiwan will have you ready to run through a brick wall." When uploading footage of the cheerleaders and mascot flailing their arms to energize the crowd on Thursday (March 9), Twitter user Kevin Terrell wrote, "I think the cheerleaders and fans get more exercise than the players.'

Footage of the squad and mascot frenetically dancing during Taiwan's game with Italy on Friday (March 10) went viral on Twitter. The caption of the video posted by Fox Sports describes the scene at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium as a "PARTY," and an announcer can be heard marveling "The cardio of these fans!"



On Sunday (March 12), political scientist Wen-Ti Sung posted video on Twitter showing fans repeatedly shouting in unison "Team Taiwan!" Describing the behavior as "Taiwan's sports nationalism," Sung said the chants break out whenever announcers and cheerleaders asked "Who are we?"



