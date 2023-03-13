Argentine Standings

Liga Profesional GP W D L GF GA Pts San Lorenzo 7 5 1 1 10 3 16 Defensa y Justicia 7 4 2 1 11 5 14 Talleres 7 4 1 2 12 7 13 Lanus 7 4 1 2 10 6 13 Huracan 6 3 3 0 11 6 12 River Plate 6 4 0 2 9 5 12 Boca Juniors 6 3 2 1 7 4 11 Belgrano 7 3 2 2 4 6 11 Instituto AC Cordoba 7 2 4 1 8 6 10 Argentinos 7 3 1 3 7 5 10 Newell's 6 3 1 2 7 6 10 Rosario Central 6 3 1 2 7 10 10 Godoy Cruz 6 3 0 3 4 3 9 Sarmiento 6 2 2 2 10 8 8 Racing Club 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 Velez Sarsfield 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 Barracas Central 7 2 2 3 8 9 8 Tigre 7 2 2 3 8 9 8 CA Central Cordoba SE 7 2 2 3 4 6 8 Independiente 7 1 4 2 5 7 7 Santa Fe 6 1 3 2 4 5 6 CA Platense 6 1 3 2 9 12 6 Atletico Tucuman 7 1 3 3 4 9 6 Estudiantes 6 1 2 3 4 8 5 Arsenal 7 1 2 4 5 10 5 Gimnasia 7 1 2 4 3 10 5 Colon 6 0 3 3 3 7 3 Banfield 6 0 3 3 2 6 3
___Friday, March 3
Santa Fe 2, Estudiantes 0
Sarmiento 4, Rosario Central 1Saturday, March 4
CA Platense 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1
Gimnasia 0, Colon 0
Lanus 0, River Plate 2
Atletico Tucuman 1, Banfield 0
Newell's 1, Barracas Central 0Sunday, March 5
Independiente 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 2
Huracan 1, San Lorenzo 1
Talleres 1, Velez Sarsfield 2
Tigre 0, Argentinos 1Monday, March 6
Godoy Cruz 2, Racing Club 0
Arsenal 0, Belgrano 1
Boca Juniors 0, Defensa y Justicia 0Friday, March 10
Barracas Central 1, Independiente 1
Argentinos 1, Arsenal 1
Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Atletico Tucuman 1Saturday, March 11
San Lorenzo 4, Gimnasia 0
Defensa y Justicia 1, Talleres 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Tigre 0
Belgrano 0, Lanus 0Sunday, March 12
Racing Club vs. Sarmiento, 4 p.m.
River Plate vs. Godoy Cruz, 6:15 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Huracan, 6:15 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.Monday, March 13
Colon vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Platense, 8 p.m.Friday, March 17
Santa Fe vs. Racing Club, 8 p.m.Saturday, March 18
CA Platense vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.
Independiente vs. Colon, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.Sunday, March 19
Gimnasia vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd
Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd
Boca Juniors vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.Monday, March 20
Arsenal vs. Tigre, 5:30 p.m.
Talleres vs. Banfield, 8 p.m.
Huracan vs. Rosario Central, 8 p.m.
Lanus vs. Argentinos, 8 p.m.Tuesday, March 21
Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 8 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8 p.m.