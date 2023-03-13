Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:Argentina Liga Profesional Friday's Matches
Santa Fe 2, Estudiantes 0
Sarmiento 4, Rosario Central 1Saturday's Matches
CA Platense 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1
Gimnasia 0, Colon 0
Lanus 0, River Plate 2
Atletico Tucuman 1, Banfield 0
Newell's 1, Barracas Central 0Sunday's Matches
Independiente 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 2
Huracan 1, San Lorenzo 1
Talleres 1, Velez Sarsfield 2
Tigre 0, Argentinos 1Monday's Matches
Godoy Cruz 2, Racing Club 0
Arsenal 0, Belgrano 1
Boca Juniors 0, Defensa y Justicia 0Friday's Matches
Barracas Central 1, Independiente 1
Argentinos 1, Arsenal 1
Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Atletico Tucuman 1Saturday's Matches
San Lorenzo 4, Gimnasia 0
Defensa y Justicia 1, Talleres 1
CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Tigre 0
Belgrano 0, Lanus 0Sunday's Matches
Racing Club vs. Sarmiento, 4 p.m.
River Plate vs. Godoy Cruz, 6:15 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Huracan, 6:15 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.Monday's Matches
Colon vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Platense, 8 p.m.Friday's Match
Santa Fe vs. Racing Club, 8 p.m.Saturday's Matches
CA Platense vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.
Independiente vs. Colon, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.Sunday's Matches
Gimnasia vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd
Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd
Boca Juniors vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.Monday's Matches
Arsenal vs. Tigre, 5:30 p.m.
Talleres vs. Banfield, 8 p.m.
Huracan vs. Rosario Central, 8 p.m.
Lanus vs. Argentinos, 8 p.m.Tuesday's Matches
Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 8 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8 p.m.