Philadelphia 1, Chicago 0

Chicago 0 0 — 0 Philadelphia 0 1 — 1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Philadelphia, Torres, 1 (Martinez), 90th minute.
Goalies_Chicago, Christopher Brady, Spencer Richey; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joseph Bendik.
Yellow Cards_Teran, Chicago, 12th; Kamara, Chicago, 37th; Navarro, Chicago, 42nd; Martinez, Philadelphia, 45th+2; Herbers, Chicago, 45th+2; Elliott, Philadelphia, 64th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 74th; Sullivan, Philadelphia, 90th+6; Torres, Philadelphia, 90th+3.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Matthew Nelson, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Logan Brown.
___Lineups
Chicago_Christopher Brady; Kendall Burks, Rafael Czichos, Miguel Navarro, Arnaud Souquet (Robert Jonathan Dean Jr, 55th), Carlos Teran; Gaston Gimenez (Mauricio Pineda, 65th), Xherdan Shaqiri (Javier Casas, 76th); Fabian Herbers, Kei Kamara, Kacper Przybylko (Chris Mueller, 55th).
Philadelphia_Andre Blake (Joseph Bendik, 34th); Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Quinn Sullivan, 83rd), Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Joaquin Torres, 61st), Daniel Gazdag, Jose Martinez; Julian Carranza, Mikael Uhre (Jack McGlynn, 61st).