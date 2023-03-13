Columbus 1, Toronto FC 1

Columbus 0 1 — 1 Toronto FC 1 0 — 1
First Half_1, Toronto FC, Kerr, 1 (Osorio), 24th minute.
Second Half_2, Columbus, Medranda, 1 (Morris), 75th.
Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Patrick Schulte; Toronto FC, Sean Johnson, Tomas Romero.
Yellow Cards_Quinton, Columbus, 32nd; Kaye, Toronto FC, 60th; Morris, Columbus, 66th; Hedges, Toronto FC, 80th.
Referee_Ismir Pekmic. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Gianni Facchini, Jair Antonio Marrufo. 4th Official_Filip Dujic.
___Lineups
Columbus_Eloy Room; Milos Degenek, Mohamed Ramzdine Farsi, Steven Moreira, Philip Quinton; Alexandru Matan (Kevin Molino, 90th+4), Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Lucas Zelarrayan; Cucho Hernandez, Yaw Yeboah (Jimmy Medranda, 73rd).
Toronto FC_Sean Johnson; Matt Hedges, Richie Laryea, Raoul Petretta (Kobe Franklin, 73rd), Sigurd Rosted; Federico Bernardeschi, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Brandon Servania (Victor Vazquez, 73rd); Deandre Kerr (Hugo Mbongue, 61st).