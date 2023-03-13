New York City FC 1, Miami 0

Miami 0 0 — 0 New York City FC 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, New York City FC, McVey, 36th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Miami, Drake Callender, Nick Marsman; New York City FC, Luis Barraza, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Negri, Miami, 6th; Cufre, New York City FC, 32nd; Mota, Miami, 47th; Yedlin, Miami, 51st; Ilenic, New York City FC, 53rd; Krivtsov, Miami, 59th; Pellegrini, New York City FC, 70th; Gray, New York City FC, 77th.

Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Ian McKay, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.

___

Lineups

Miami_Drake Callender; Sergey Krivtsov, Christopher McVey, Franco Negri, DeAndre Yedlin; Gregore (Ariel Lassiter, 73rd), Jean Mota, Rodolfo Pizarro, Nicolas Stefanelli (Robert Taylor, 68th); Corentin Jean (Bryce Duke, 56th), Josef Martínez.

New York City FC_Luis Barraza; Maxime Chanot, Brian Cufre, Mitja Ilenic (Tayvon Gray, 67th), Thiago Martins Bueno; Keaton Parks, Matias Pellegrini, Santiago Rodriguez, James Sands; Gabriel Pereira (Andres Jasson, 77th), Talles Magno (Alfredo Morales, 82nd).