All Times EDTEastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 0 1 7 6 2 Nashville 2 0 1 7 4 0 Cincinnati 2 0 1 7 3 1 New England 2 0 0 6 4 0 Inter Miami CF 2 1 0 6 4 1 Philadelphia 2 1 0 6 5 3 Orlando City 1 0 2 5 2 1 Columbus 1 1 1 4 4 5 D.C. United 1 1 1 4 4 5 New York City FC 1 1 1 4 2 3 Toronto FC 0 1 2 2 4 5 New York 0 1 2 2 1 2 Chicago 0 1 1 1 1 2 CF Montréal 0 3 0 0 0 5 Charlotte FC 0 3 0 0 1 7 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 2 1 0 6 6 1 Saint Louis City SC 2 0 0 6 6 3 FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 4 3 Minnesota United 1 0 1 4 2 1 Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 3 2 Austin FC 1 1 0 3 3 3 Portland 1 1 0 3 3 3 San Jose 1 1 0 3 3 3 Real Salt Lake 1 1 0 3 2 3 Sporting Kansas City 0 1 2 2 0 1 Vancouver 0 2 1 1 3 5 LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 3 Colorado 0 1 1 1 0 4 Houston 0 2 0 0 1 5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___Saturday, March 4
Los Angeles FC 3, Portland 2
Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie
Columbus 2, D.C. United 0
Miami 2, Philadelphia 0
New England 3, Houston 0
Nashville 0, New York 0, tie
Cincinnati 0, Orlando City 0, tie
Austin FC 1, CF Montréal 0
New York City FC 1, Chicago 1, tie
FC Dallas 3, LA Galaxy 1
Saint Louis City SC 3, Charlotte FC 1
Sporting Kansas City 0, Colorado 0, tie
San Jose 2, Vancouver 1
Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 0Saturday, March 11
Atlanta 3, Charlotte FC 0
FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Cincinnati 1, Seattle 0
Orlando City 1, D.C. United 1, tie
New York City FC 1, Miami 0
Philadelphia 1, Chicago 0
Columbus 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
LA Galaxy 0, Sporting Kansas City 0, tie
New York 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Nashville 2, CF Montréal 0
Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.Sunday, March 12
New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.Saturday, March 18
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.