Hischier leads Devils to 3-1 win over Canadiens

By Associated Press
2023/03/13 10:07
New Jersey Devils' Nico Hischier (13) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with Tomas Tatar (90) and Dawson Mercer (91) during the first...
New Jersey Devils' Nico Hischier (13) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, ...
New Jersey Devils' Nathan Bastian (14) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen as Canadiens' Mike Matheson (8) defends during the second ...
New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid gives up a goal to Montreal Canadiens' Denis Gurianov during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturda...
New Jersey Devils' Erik Haula (56) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March...
New Jersey Devils' Nathan Bastian celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 11,...
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen gives up a goal to New Jersey Devils' Nathan Bastian during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, ...
New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid stops Montreal Canadiens' Anthony Richard during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 11, ...
Montreal Canadiens' Denis Gurianov (25) checks New Jersey Devils' Ryan Graves during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 11, 2023, ...
Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis stands behind the bench during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils...

MONTREAL (AP) — Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 Saturday night.

Nathan Bastian and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the Devils get their sixth win in eight games (6-1-1) and move two points behind Carolina for first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes lost 4-0 to Vegas. Akira Schmid had 23 saves.

Denis Gurianov scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen finished with 34 saves. The Canadiens have lost six straight (0-4-2).

Bastian picked up a loose puck behind the goal, came around the right side, turned and fired a shot past Allen for his sixth goal of the season to put the Devils up 1-0 at 8:24 of the first period.

Hischier made it 2-0 with 1:01 left in the opening period as he redirected a pass in from from Damon Severson for his 28th.

The Canadiens got on the scoreboard with 1:37 left in the second as Rem Pitlick stole the puck away from Devils defenseman Damon Severson behind the goal line and sent a pass in front for Gurianov, who quickly beat Schmid for his fourth.

Tatar capped the scoring with an empty-netter with 90 seconds remaining in the third period. It was his 15th goal.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Carolina on Sunday night in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Canadiens: Host Colorado on Monday night to finish a four-game homestand.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports