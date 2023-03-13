All Times ESTEASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 64 50 9 5 105 242 137 Toronto 65 40 17 8 88 223 175 Tampa Bay 66 39 21 6 84 231 203 Florida 67 33 27 7 73 229 226 Ottawa 64 33 27 4 70 204 202 Buffalo 65 32 28 5 69 238 236 Detroit 65 29 27 9 67 194 214 Montreal 66 26 34 6 58 180 236 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 64 43 13 8 94 217 162 New Jersey 65 43 16 6 92 232 177 N.Y. Rangers 65 37 19 9 83 215 183 Pittsburgh 65 33 22 10 76 214 208 N.Y. Islanders 68 34 26 8 76 196 187 Washington 67 32 28 7 71 208 200 Philadelphia 66 24 31 11 59 169 217 Columbus 65 20 38 7 47 169 244 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 65 35 17 13 83 225 175 Minnesota 65 37 21 7 81 186 171 Colorado 64 36 22 6 78 206 181 Winnipeg 66 37 26 3 77 207 187 Nashville 62 31 24 7 69 179 184 St. Louis 65 29 31 5 63 202 237 Arizona 66 23 32 11 57 183 233 Chicago 66 22 38 6 50 165 236 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 66 40 20 6 86 212 182 Los Angeles 66 38 20 8 84 227 219 Seattle 65 37 22 6 80 229 207 Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 258 228 Calgary 66 29 24 13 71 204 204 Vancouver 64 27 32 5 59 217 251 Anaheim 66 22 35 9 53 168 266 San Jose 66 19 35 12 50 191 252
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Friday's Games
Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT
Anaheim 3, Calgary 1Saturday's Games
Boston 3, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT
Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 1
Vegas 4, Carolina 0
St. Louis 5, Columbus 2
New Jersey 3, Montreal 1
Toronto 7, Edmonton 4
Winnipeg 5, Florida 4, OT
Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 1
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.Sunday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.Monday's Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.Tuesday's Games
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.