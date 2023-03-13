NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Boston 64 50 9 5 105 242 137 27-3-3 23-6-2 12-4-3 m-Carolina 64 43 13 8 94 217 162 23-8-2 20-5-6 16-4-1 m-New Jersey 65 43 16 6 92 232 177 18-12-2 25-4-4 13-5-2 a-Toronto 65 40 17 8 88 223 175 24-6-4 16-11-4 9-5-2 a-Tampa Bay 66 39 21 6 84 231 203 24-5-5 15-16-1 10-8-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 65 37 19 9 83 215 183 17-11-4 20-8-5 8-7-1 Pittsburgh 65 33 22 10 76 214 208 18-9-5 15-13-5 7-7-5 N.Y. Islanders 68 34 26 8 76 196 187 20-12-3 14-14-5 13-6-1 Florida 67 33 27 7 73 229 226 19-10-4 14-17-3 11-4-2 Washington 67 32 28 7 71 208 200 15-13-4 17-15-3 11-6-2 Ottawa 64 33 27 4 70 204 202 19-12-2 14-15-2 12-6-0 Buffalo 65 32 28 5 69 238 236 13-18-3 19-10-2 9-10-1 Detroit 65 29 27 9 67 194 214 16-12-4 13-15-5 6-12-2 Philadelphia 66 24 31 11 59 169 217 12-15-4 12-16-7 6-11-5 Montreal 66 26 34 6 58 180 236 14-16-3 12-18-3 4-12-1 Columbus 65 20 38 7 47 169 244 13-20-2 7-18-5 4-12-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div p-Vegas 66 40 20 6 86 212 182 21-13-1 19-7-5 8-7-2 p-Los Angeles 66 38 20 8 84 227 219 20-9-2 18-11-6 10-4-2 c-Dallas 65 35 17 13 83 225 175 17-9-8 18-8-5 13-3-4 c-Minnesota 65 37 21 7 81 186 171 21-10-3 16-11-4 11-7-0 p-Seattle 65 37 22 6 80 229 207 16-13-3 21-9-3 10-7-2 Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 258 228 16-12-5 20-11-3 10-6-0 c-Colorado 64 36 22 6 78 206 181 18-11-5 18-11-1 13-5-1 Winnipeg 66 37 26 3 77 207 187 21-11-2 16-15-1 14-6-0 Calgary 66 29 24 13 71 204 204 15-14-3 14-10-10 9-4-3 Nashville 62 31 24 7 69 179 184 16-11-3 15-13-4 7-9-3 St. Louis 65 29 31 5 63 202 237 14-14-4 15-17-1 7-11-1 Vancouver 64 27 32 5 59 217 251 14-17-1 13-15-4 11-5-0 Arizona 66 23 32 11 57 183 233 16-11-3 7-21-8 7-8-5 Anaheim 66 22 35 9 53 168 266 11-16-2 11-19-7 7-9-2 Chicago 66 22 38 6 50 165 236 13-18-3 9-20-3 5-13-1 San Jose 66 19 35 12 50 191 252 6-18-8 13-17-4 3-9-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Calgary 1

Saturday's Games

Boston 3, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 1

Vegas 4, Carolina 0

St. Louis 5, Columbus 2

New Jersey 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 7, Edmonton 4

Winnipeg 5, Florida 4, OT

Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.