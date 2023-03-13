All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 57 33 14 8 2 76 168 157 Hershey 56 34 15 5 2 75 165 143 Charlotte 59 33 20 3 3 72 189 176 Springfield 58 31 21 2 4 68 179 165 Lehigh Valley 58 30 22 3 3 66 176 175 Bridgeport 58 27 23 7 1 62 186 195 Hartford 58 24 23 4 7 59 173 185 WB/Scranton 58 23 26 4 5 55 154 171 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 58 39 16 2 1 81 199 173 Utica 57 29 20 6 2 66 174 169 Syracuse 56 28 20 5 3 64 196 180 Rochester 55 27 23 4 1 59 183 186 Laval 58 24 24 7 3 58 205 211 Belleville 59 25 27 6 1 57 188 214 Cleveland 56 25 25 4 2 56 183 210 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 57 33 19 3 2 71 191 164 Texas 55 30 15 7 3 70 200 159 Manitoba 56 31 18 4 3 69 175 171 Iowa 58 27 22 5 4 63 171 175 Rockford 58 27 22 5 4 63 176 190 Chicago 55 25 25 3 2 55 167 190 Grand Rapids 57 23 27 4 3 53 160 210 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 59 41 15 3 0 85 212 149 Coachella Valley 53 37 10 4 2 80 195 140 Abbotsford 58 32 21 2 3 69 192 175 Colorado 56 30 19 4 3 67 162 152 Ontario 57 30 22 4 1 65 176 164 Bakersfield 56 26 26 2 2 56 168 179 Tucson 58 25 27 6 0 56 178 196 San Jose 56 24 27 1 4 53 158 187 Henderson 58 22 31 0 5 49 155 170 San Diego 58 18 39 1 0 37 146 219

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Charlotte 7, Bridgeport 1

Grand Rapids 2, Rockford 1

Laval 2, Syracuse 1

Utica 4, Belleville 3

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 1

Rochester 8, Hartford 4

Springfield 6, Providence 3

Tucson 3, Milwaukee 2

Calgary 2, Ontario 0

San Diego 2, Henderson 0

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 0

Saturday's Games

Toronto 3, Hartford 2

Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 3

Utica 4, WB/Scranton 1

Cleveland 3, Grand Rapids 2

Iowa 5, Manitoba 2

Milwaukee 5, Tucson 3

Syracuse 4, Rochester 2

Lehigh Valley 4, Belleville 3

Providence 3, Hershey 2

Springfield 5, Laval 2

Chicago 5, Rockford 1

Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled