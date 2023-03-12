Zhuzihu Calla Lily Festival on Taipei’s Yangmingshan to open next weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Zhuzihu Calla Lily Festival will open on Friday (March 17) and last until April 23 in the Zhuzihu area on Yangmingshan, the Taipei Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) said in a press release.

The office said the white calla lily flowers have been blooming and it’s time for the public to walk into the lily fields that are surrounded by verdant hills and admire the snow-white seas of calla lily flowers swaying in the wind.

The peak season of calla lilies is from March to May every year. Eighty percent of the calla lilies in Taiwan are grown in the Zhuzihu area, according to the office. The Zhuzihu community has successfully blended local flowers with natural and human resources, attracting many people to go up the mountain to enjoy the flowers.



GEO official Chu Hsin-an (朱信安) highlighted the Dinghu Circular Trail and the Yangming Riverside Trail in Zhuzihu’s Dinghu area and the Calla Lily Circular Trail in the Xiahu area. All the trails go along creeks and ditches, are easy to walk, and enable the public to walk into the white flower seas, Chu added.

Among the three trails, the Dinghu Circular Trail is a barrier-free trail.

Traffic Information

By Taipei MRT:

MRT Beitou Station: Take bus S9 to Hutian Elementary School or Zhuzihu Police Station stops.

MRT Shipai Station: Take bus S8 to Hutian Elementary School or Zhuzihu Police Station stops.

By bus:

Take bus nos. 108, 109, 110, 230, 260, or R5 to Yangmingshan and transfer to S9 to Hutian Elementary School or Zhuzihu stops.



(YouTube, Taipei City Government video)



(GEO photos)