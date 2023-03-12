Spots to view Golden Trumpets blooming in Taiwan’s Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the arrival of spring, Golden Trumpet trees are blossoming in Taichung and the city government’s Construction Bureau has recommended several locations in the city where the blooming is especially spectacular.

Construction Bureau Director Chen Ta-tien (陳大田) said in a press release on Tuesday (March 7) that Golden Trumpet trees bloom in spring for about a month, and the flowers are particularly beautiful this year. He added that Buzi Park in the Beitun District is the hottest spot for viewing the flowers every year, and it's easy to find parking nearby.

According to the bureau, the locations where the flowers are currently blooming heavily include Buzi Park, Buxing Park, and Jingxian Road in the Beitun District; the Kangqiao river bank and Pinglin Forest Park in the Taiping District; Quanyuan Park in the East District; Fongfu Park, Sanyi Children's Park, and Yiwen Third Street in the Nantun District; the intersection of Shude Second Lane and Fuxing North Road, and the intersection of Section 1 of Dongxing Road and Fuxing North Road in the South District.

Chen reminded that the public is welcome to use the tree appreciation information on the bureau’s official website to obtain first-hand information about trees and flowers in the city during all four seasons.



Golden Trumpet flowers on Jingxian Road in Beitun District. (Taichung City Government photo)



Golden Trumpet flowers on Golden Trumpet flowers at Sanyi Children's Park in Nantun District. (Taichung City Government photo)