Taiwan loses to Cuba in World Baseball Classic qualifier

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan battled back from an early deficit to preserve the slim possibility of advancing to the next round of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) but was ultimately defeated on Sunday (March 12).

An early 6-0 lead made Cuban hitters too comfortable at the plate, while Cuba's starting pitcher, Elian Leyva, a recent signee of CPBL Rakuten Monkeys, was effective in keeping Taiwan's batters off balance. Taiwan’s pitcher Chen Shih-Peng (陳仕朋) struggled.

Taiwan's manager Lin Yueh-ping (林岳平) called for a foreign substance check, asking the umpire to inspect if Leyva was using any grip-enhancing substances concealed in his glove, forearm area, and hat. Leyva was later replaced by Miguel Romero due to hand cramps.

By the bottom of the fifth inning, eight of Taiwan's players had struck out. Only the catcher, Kungkuan Giljegiljaw (吉力吉撈·鞏冠) would pose any type of threat to Cuba, singling twice in the game before being pulled from the field.

Panic set in for Taiwan at the top of the sixth inning as (林立) Lin Li, one of Taiwan's top hitters, was benched to make way for substitutes. The substitutions did not work, and by the seventh inning, Cuban pitchers had put away 10 straight Taiwan batters. Cuba’s Yoan Moncada, who plays for the Chicago White Sox, singled, just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.

Alfredo Despaigne, the greatest slugger in Cuban history, had the opportunity to deliver an “early termination victory” for Cuba with two runners on base. According to WBC rules, a 10-run lead in the seventh inning or later can end the game.

Succumbing to early elimination would dramatically affect Taiwan’s chances of advancing beyond Pool A through a series of tie-breakers should all 5 teams in Pool A finish with a 2-2 record. The distinct possibility of a completely even 2-2 record for all teams could manifest itself should Italy topple the Netherlands in the final Pool A match on Sunday 7 p.m. (March 12).

English-language announcers deemed Pool A the “Group of Chaos” due to parity among the teams. The nickname is also a nod to Taiwan bullpen reliever Chen Yu-hsun (陳禹勳) who fans refer to as the “Agent of Chaos.” He earned this nickname through unpredictable antics such as taunts directed at opposing CPBL fans.



Taiwan faces an uphill battle to advance to the next round of WBC competition. (CNA photo)

Chen pitched through the end of the eighth inning and prevented an embarrassing preemptive end to the game.

Yu Chang (張育成) had another chance to redeem himself after going 0 for 3 at the plate. He broke Taiwan’s scoring drought, scoring Taiwan's first run of the game. Chang's hit tied him with Taiwanese baseball legend Chen Yung-Chi (陳鏞基), with both achieving eight RBIs in the WBC.

It's unknown at this point if Chinese Taipei will advance to the Quarter-Final, but what an incredible few days it's been for them and their fans at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/eIElWiGSce — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 12, 2023

The final score of 7-1 was recorded, as the message “Thank you, heroes” flashed on the scoreboard. The Taiwan team bowed to the audience.

Yu Chang sobbed as he embraced his teammates. He initially declined a request to join the team, only to change his mind and soon win over the hearts of fans.