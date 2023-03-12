Diver drowns near Fugang Harbor on Taiwan’s east coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of two people diving off Fugang Harbor in Taitung County on Saturday (March 12) died in the hospital after they were rescued.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, people fishing on the embankment of Fugang Harbor spotted two people at sea who looked like they were drowning, and notified the Coast Guard, CNA reported.

Nearby fishing boats also rushed to the rescue on hearing word of the situation. One was rescued by Coast Guard personnel without any serious injuries. The other victim, surnamed Hsieh (謝), was rescued by a fishing boat. Hsieh was a Private First Class (PFC) in Taiwan’s army.

Hsieh showed symptoms of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) and later died in the hospital. The person who survived the accident was sent to the Chie Lan Security Office to recover.

Nearby fishermen said that the two were diving off the Jialulan Coast, and they were then taken to the vicinity of Fugang Harbor by the current, per CNA.