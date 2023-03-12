Taiwan weekly weather outlook is windy and sunny

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to CWB, a strong wind advisory is in effect for coastal areas across Taiwan from Taoyuan to Tainan from this morning (March 12) through Monday night (March 13).

CWB expects northeasterly monsoon winds to continue strengthening during this time, bringing strong gusts of wind which will send temperatures lower and be especially strong along the coast and outer islands.

From Monday to Tuesday (March 13-14), a continental cold air mass will affect the weather in the northern, eastern and central parts of Taiwan with the mercury dropping to 14-16 C. A radiative cooling effect will make temperature differential significant between daytime and nighttime.

Cooler temperatures will also result in intermittent rain with more clouds forming in the northern and eastern areas. Waves on the north coast of Keelung and the eastern half of Taiwan could pose a danger, increasing in height and attention should be paid to safety when going to the beach.

From next Wednesday to Saturday (March 15-18), weather differential will be noticeably colder in the morning and evening when compared to daytime temperatures, which will rise in various places day by day. By next Sunday (March 19), the eastern half of Taiwan will experience sporadic, intermittent rain, though other areas will be mostly cloudy or sunny.