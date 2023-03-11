Taiwan defeats the Netherlands 9-5 at the World Baseball Classic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan survived the latest challenge at the World Baseball Classic in Taichung Saturday (March 11) to reach the top of Group A by defeating the Netherlands 9-5.

The Dutch team established an early lead, but Taiwan took the score to 1-1, CNA reported. From there, Taiwan fortified its position and never looked back, reaching 5-1 by the bottom of the second inning.

The Netherlands clawed back to 5-2 at the top of the third inning but soon faced a renewed effort by Team Taiwan, with the inning ending at 7-2 in favor of the hosts. Chen Chieh-hsien (陳傑憲) took the team’s lead up to 8-2 in the fourth inning.

The score did not change again until the eighth inning, when Juremi Profar and Wladimir Balentien helped the Dutch team reach 8-4. However, before the end of the inning, Taiwan’s Lin Li (林立) added a point, with the Dutch making a last desperate effort to reach 9-5.

The Dutch team had come out on top of Pool A by beating Cuba 4-2 and Panama 3-1, while Taiwan lost to Panama 12-5 before defeating Italy 11-7, holding second place in the pool tied with the Italian team.

In their next game, Taiwan will face Cuba Sunday (March 12) at 12 noon, with Netherlands-Italy starting at 7 p.m.

