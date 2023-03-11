President commemorates 3/11 Fukushima quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) commemorated the 12th anniversary of the 3/11 Fukushima earthquake that struck eastern Japan by emphasizing Taiwan’s role in perpetuating a “cycle of kindness.”

In addition to helping Japan recover from the earthquake, Taiwan also extended a helping hand during the height of the pandemic by donating masks and medical equipment, Tsai said in a Facebook post. In return, Japan later sent vaccines to Taiwan.

She mentioned that Taiwan sent a search and rescue team to Turkey in the wake of the tremor that occurred last month. The leader of the team, Huang Po-tsun (黄博村), also led the team that helped in the Fukushima quake, she said.

This concept of mutual assistance demonstrates that Taiwan continues to be a "force for good" in the international community, spreading the spirit of “Taiwan can help” to every corner of the world, Tsai said. Although challenges including the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have been difficult for the world, the spirit of mutual assistance unites every nation and strengthens the resilience of democracy.

An increasing number of countries have also supported democratic Taiwan, the president added. Taiwan will continue to contribute to goodness, and like-minded friends will become sincere partners, so that the "cycle of kindness" will continue and global democracy will become unshakable.