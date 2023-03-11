Taiwan takes first victory in style over Italy at World Baseball Classic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan secured its first win of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) with a thrilling 11-7 result over Italy on Friday (March 10), cheered on by a full house at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium.

It was neck-and-neck up until the seventh inning, with the two sides swapping leads. However, Taiwan edged ahead in the seventh and a big three-run homer in the eighth provided a route to victory in what was eventually a comfortable win.

Taiwan needed to bounce back after a bruising 12-5 defeat to Panama on the opening day of the tourney and did so in style. They are now in second place in the five-team Pool A standings.

The atmosphere in Taichung right now is incredible. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/kzb8GQkQ6M — MLB (@MLB) March 10, 2023

Italy manager Mike Piazza gave full credit to Taiwanese fans for helping their team over the line. “They were obviously feeling the energy from the fans, and we gave up those home runs,” he was quoted as saying in an MLB account of the match.

It was a wall of noise, singing and dancing throughout the game, Piazza added. “I was very surprised with the cheerleaders and the noise throughout their offensive at-bats … when you're in the stadium, it's a whole different experience."

Taiwan got off to a good start in the game when Lin Tzu-wei (林子偉) hit a homer in the bottom of the first. Italy managed two runs in the second, but a single in the third made it 2-2.

Taiwan took the lead again but was once again pegged back when Italy went on a four-run streak and made it 7-5. Going into the defining seventh inning, it was all square, when Fan Kuo-chen (范國宸) singled on a soft ground ball for Chen Chieh-hsien (陳傑憲) to restore the lead at 8-7.

By the bottom of the ninth, Italy was cooked, and Taiwan celebrated its first win 11-7.

Taiwan’s next game is Saturday (March 11) against the Netherlands.