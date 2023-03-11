Taiwan diversifies its eggs imports to Philippines, Thailand, Turkey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid rising prices for eggs, Taiwan will look to diversify its sources and seek imports from the Philippines, Thailand, and Turkey, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said Saturday (March 11).

During a visit to Kaohsiung City, COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said between 1 and 2 million eggs were expected to arrive in Taiwan next week, the Liberty Times reported. Australia, the United States, and Japan had been the main sources for eggs, but the COA is also looking for imports from other countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, Turkey, and Brazil, according to Chen.

An agreement had been reached with Australia to import eggs on a regular weekly basis, while Turkey had agreed to send 2 million tons by ship. The 1 million to 2 million eggs expected to arrive next week were imported from the Philippines and Thailand, two suppliers much closer to Taiwan, Chen pointed out.

He predicted local production was picking up, as the government’s campaign to get bird flu under control was showing results. For the time being, any shortage that local production is unable to meet would be compensated for by imports, he said.