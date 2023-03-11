Taiwan legislator demands return of soldier who allegedly swam to China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The soldier who was allegedly plucked from the sea by the Chinese coast guard after swimming in the direction of China should be returned to Taiwan before any conclusions are reached about his behavior, Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said Saturday (March 11).

The soldier, surnamed Chen (陳), missed morning roll call Thursday (March 9) on the island of Erdan in Kinmen County, less than 5 kilometers from the coast of the Chinese province of Fujian. Initial theories suggested he may have been swept away by the waves, but later, reports focused on the possibility of desertion.

Friday (March 10) evening, allegations emerged that he had been pulled out of the water by the Chinese coast guard and taken to the nearby city of Xiamen, where he was recuperating from the ordeal. There were allegations that he had been planning to swim to China to escape debts and relationship problems.

The government’s focus should be on having Chen repatriated so he could explain what had really happened, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Wang Ting-yu said Saturday.

If he was a deserter, he should face the full consequences of his actions, but if there were other circumstances, his reputation should be restored, Wang said. The legislator called on the military to speed up its investigation into the case, UDN reported. Defense officials said Friday they had not received any confirmation that Chen was in China.

The case could have a significant impact on military morale, so there should be a quick and thorough investigation, followed by an announcement of the result, according to Wang.