Taiwan women's team nabs gold at World Indoor Tug of War Championships

Taiwan women’s 500 kg class team defeated Ireland, Basque Country, China to place first

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/11 15:17
Taiwan’s women’s 500-kilogram class team wins gold at the World Indoor Tug of War Championships 2023. (Facebook, Chinese Taipei Tug of War...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s women’s 500 kilogram class team won gold at the World Indoor Tug of War Championships 2023 in Northern Ireland on Friday (March 10).

The team defeated Ireland, the Basque Country, and China to make its way to the top. This is the second championship win since 2020.

The team’s coach, Kuo Sheng (郭昇), said half of the team are newcomers and that their next goal would be to make it to next year's championship qualifiers.

Taiwan’s tug of war association sent four teams to participate in this year’s competition.

The men's 600 kg class team, which competed the same day, placed third. Taiwan so far has one gold and one bronze medal. Additionally, Taiwan’s men's 560 kg and mixed 580 kg class teams will compete on Saturday.

Seven teams, including Taiwan, will face off in the mixed 580 kg class category.
Taiwan
tug of war
women’s 500-kilogram class
World Indoor Tug of War Championships 2023

