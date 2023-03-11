Best and brightest of Taiwan's young musicians to appear at SXSW in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Beats Showcase is returning to South by Southwest 2023 in the U.S. with six hot bands and artists, to showcase the tropical island nation's music scene.

The acts include the self-reinventing math rock band Elephant Gym, jazz singer-songwriter 9m88, poetic alternative rock band deca joins, nostalgia trio The Chairs, dreampop singer LÜCY, and genius newcomer rapper Sinner Moon.

The Taiwan Beats Showcase has been an institution for many years at SXSW, which was founded in 1987, in Austin, Texas. The annual event has become a go-to destination for breakthrough international artists and filmmakers since then.

During the pandemic, in 2021 and 2022, the Taiwan Beats Showcase at SXSW blurred the boundary between reality and virtuality. It took Taiwanese artists to locations like temples, historical sites, and even an indoor shrimping venue for live performances that were streamed online.

The Taiwan Beats Showcase will take place live this year, at the Elysium nightclub in Austin, Texas, on March 14, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information click link.



Sinner Moon is a rising star of hip hop. (Taiwan Beats photo)



The Chairs performed online at the 2021 Taiwan Beats Showcase. (Taiwan Beats photo)



Elephant Gym is a math rock trio, comprising siblings KT, Tell, and their childhood friend Chia-Chin. (Taiwan Beats photo)



deca joins is an indie mandarin rock band from Taipei. (Taiwan Beats photo)



9m88 (aka Baba) is a R&B singer-songwriter based in Taipei. (Taiwan Beats photo)



LÜCY. (Taiwan Beats photo)