Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan adds 8,444 local COVID cases

CECC announces 48 deaths, 174 imported cases

  120
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/11 14:12
(Taiwan News, Sophia Yang image) 

(Taiwan News, Sophia Yang image) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 8,444 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (March 11) as well as 48 deaths and 174 imported cases.

The number of new local infections was 24.36% lower than the previous Saturday. Taiwan scrapped most of its indoor mask mandates Feb. 20, with schools following suit on March 6. Teachers and students testing positive were advised to stay away from school for up to six days.

Taiwan's total number of COVID infections since the start of the pandemic, including both local and imported cases, reached 10,161,496, with 18,473 deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
COVID-19
pandemic
CECC
local cases
local infections
imported cases
COVID deaths in Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan continues to report fewer COVID cases
Taiwan continues to report fewer COVID cases
2023/03/10 14:21
Taiwan continues to report lower COVID cases from last week
Taiwan continues to report lower COVID cases from last week
2023/03/08 14:36
Taiwan reports 10,816 local cases
Taiwan reports 10,816 local cases
2023/03/07 14:42
Taiwan reports lowest daily COVID cases in nearly a year
Taiwan reports lowest daily COVID cases in nearly a year
2023/03/06 14:40
Taiwan ends mask mandate for schools on Monday
Taiwan ends mask mandate for schools on Monday
2023/03/05 15:56