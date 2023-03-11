Taiwan adds 8,444 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 8,444 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (March 11) as well as 48 deaths and 174 imported cases.

The number of new local infections was 24.36% lower than the previous Saturday. Taiwan scrapped most of its indoor mask mandates Feb. 20, with schools following suit on March 6. Teachers and students testing positive were advised to stay away from school for up to six days.

Taiwan's total number of COVID infections since the start of the pandemic, including both local and imported cases, reached 10,161,496, with 18,473 deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).