Taiwan Navy's Goodwill Fleet open to visitors in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Navy’s Dunmu Goodwill Fleet has anchored in Kaohsiung’s Sinbin Pier and is open to the public to learn more about the ships.

The fleet is currently doing a round-the-nation tour as part of its training before it sets sail to Taiwan’s diplomatic allies. The Naval Academy band and Marine Corps honor guard and martial arts demonstration team each gave performances and received warm applause from visitors, per Liberty Times.

The ships’ advanced combat capabilities, including missiles, were also revealed to the public.

Naval Commander Mei Chia-shu (梅家樹) said in a speech that the long-distance voyage allows fresh graduates from the Naval and Military Academy to combine all they have learned at school with practical experience onboard the ships, per Military News Agency. This lays a good foundation for Navy officers in the future, he said.

This year’s fleet consists of the Panshih fast combat support ship, the Kang Ding-class frigate Chengde, and the Cheng Kung-class frigate Pan Chao.

According to the military, personnel from the three ships, the Navy band and honor guard, the Marine Corps martial arts demonstration team, Naval Academy staff, and recent Military Academy graduates will all take part in the cruise around the world, totaling around 700 people, Liberty Times reported.

After Kaohsiung, the fleet will stop at Anping Port in Tainan from March 12-13, Observatory Island (測天島) in Magong from March 14-15, Taichung Port from March 17-18, Keelung Port from March 19-20, Suao Port from March 24-25, and Hualien Port from March 26-27. Then, the fleet will proceed to the next stage of training, per Liberty Times.