Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US set to further tighten chipmaking exports to China - Bloomberg News

  125
By REUTERS
2023/03/11 09:56
US set to further tighten chipmaking exports to China - Bloomberg News

(AP photo)

The Biden administration is working to further tighten restrictions on exporting semiconductor manufacturing gear to China, Bloomberg News reported on Friday citing people familiar with the situation.

The government has briefed U.S. companies about the plan and told them it expects to announce the restrictions as early as next month, the report said.

The Biden administration plans to coordinate with the Netherlands and Japan, according to the report.

This week, Dutch government said it plans new restrictions on semiconductor technology exports to China to protect national security.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday that China was firmly opposed to the restrictions as a means "to intervene and limit normal economic and trade exchanges between Chinese and Dutch companies."

The U.S. had imposed a slew of export restrictions late last year including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment.
restrictions
semiconductor
US China trade war

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC still considers building fab in Europe
Taiwan’s TSMC still considers building fab in Europe
2023/03/10 17:40
Taiwan to end quarantine for mild COVID cases March 20
Taiwan to end quarantine for mild COVID cases March 20
2023/03/09 12:59
Taiwan to ease COVID rules for inbound migrant workers on March 15
Taiwan to ease COVID rules for inbound migrant workers on March 15
2023/03/08 16:22
War in Ukraine diminished China's hope of easy victory in Taiwan: Peter Zeihan
War in Ukraine diminished China's hope of easy victory in Taiwan: Peter Zeihan
2023/03/07 14:43
Taiwan ends mask mandate for schools on Monday
Taiwan ends mask mandate for schools on Monday
2023/03/05 15:56