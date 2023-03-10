Global Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Trends, Emerging Technologies, Industry Drivers, Challenges, Market Size And, Business Growing Strategies

Ferrous scrap recycling is the process of converting scrap metal into new products by melting and refining it. The global ferrous scrap recycling market size was valued at USD 140.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 195.12 Million By 2030 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2 % from 2023 to 2030.

Here are some of the key trends in the ferrous scrap recycling market:

Growing Awareness of Environmental Impact- There is a growing awareness of the environmental impact of waste disposal, and recycling ferrous scrap is one way to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. As a result, the demand for ferrous scrap recycling is expected to increase.

Increasing Use of Recycled Steel- The use of recycled steel in the production of new steel products is becoming more widespread. This is because recycled steel is cheaper to produce and has a lower environmental impact than newly mined steel. As a result, the demand for ferrous scrap recycling is expected to increase.

Technological Advancements- The development of new technologies for processing ferrous scrap has led to more efficient and cost-effective recycling methods. This has made ferrous scrap recycling more attractive to companies and is expected to drive the growth of the ferrous scrap recycling market.

Government Support- Governments around the world are introducing regulations and incentives to encourage the recycling of ferrous scraps. This is expected to drive the growth of the ferrous scrap recycling market as more companies and individuals are encouraged to recycle their scrap metal.

Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Segmentation:

List of the Key Players Operating in the Market:

OmniSource Corp.

Metal Management Inc.

Tube City

Hugo Neu Corp.

Ferrous Processing & Trading Co.(FTP)

Schnitzer Steel Products

PSC Metals

David J. Joseph Co.(DJJ)

AMG Resources Corp.

Commercial Metals Co.(CMC)

Simsmetal America

Alter Scrap Processing

Joseph Behr & Sons Inc.

Camden Iron & Metal Inc.

Mervis Industries

Galamba Metals Group

American Iron & Metal

American Iron & Metal Co

Market Segmentation: By Type

Heavy Melting Steel

Old Car Bodies

Cast Iron

Pressing Steel

Manganese Steel

Rails

Market Segmentation: By Application:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others

Geographic analysis:

•North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

•Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

•South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Some of the key questions answered in this report include:

1. What is the current market size of the Ferrous Scrap Recycling market including all of its segments and sub-segments?

2. What factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, are likely to have an impact on the Ferrous Scrap Recycling market and how will they influence its growth?

3.What investment opportunities exist in the Ferrous Scrap Recycling market that should be considered?

4.How does the market for Ferrous Scrap Recycling market differ across regions and countries?

5. Who are the major players and competitors in the Ferrous Scrap Recycling market?

6. What are the most recent market trends, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, product innovations, and expansions, in the Ferrous Scrap Recycling market?

7. What are the main obstacles to the growth of the Ferrous Scrap Recycling market?

