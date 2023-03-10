Tigerair Taiwan to launch direct flights to Phuket, Thailand in May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Low-cost airline Tigerair Taiwan will operate flights between the Thai island of Phuket and Taoyuan International Airport from May, reports said Friday (March 10).

The company, a subsidiary of China Airlines (CAL), was already operating flights out of Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport. Phuket will become the second Thai destination served by the airline starting May 10, per UDN. No other airline from Taiwan currently operates direct links with the resort island.

There will be two flights a week, with planes leaving Taoyuan on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 12:20 p.m., and departing Phuket at 4:45 p.m. A special promotion offering one-way tickets at a pre-tax fare of NT$1,599 ($52) will be available online until 11:59 p.m. Saturday (March 11). The offer is valid for flights scheduled between the May 10 launch and Oct. 28.

Tigerair Taiwan said it is optimistic about the revival of international tourism as most countries had lifted their COVID-19 travel restrictions. Thailand reopened its borders last July, while Taiwan did away with quarantine measures and most other restrictions in October.