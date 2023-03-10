Global C-pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen shows off impeccable taste in fashion at London Fashion Week

Tia Lee demonstrated why she is known as a fashion icon, as the global C-pop star donned a tasteful selection of outfits during her appearance at London Fashion Week. She made her presence felt at some of the hottest showcases, including Moncler Genius, Julien Macdonald, David Koma and Richard Quinn. HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 March 2023 -Tia Lee demonstrated why she is known as a fashion icon, as the global C-pop star donned a tasteful selection of outfits during her appearance at London Fashion Week. She made her presence felt at some of the hottest showcases, including Moncler Genius, Julien Macdonald, David Koma and Richard Quinn.

Tia Lee with Julien Macdonald, in couture from his FW23 collection

At the Moncler Genius FW2023 show, she was seen sporting a dazzling white coat perfectly accented by a pair of chic sunglasses. Tia also turned heads at Macdonald’s showcase, wearing an exquisitely tailored lace slip dress and flowing black chiffon cape exclusively handpicked from Macdonald’s collection.



While attending Koma’s show, she donned a shimmering silver two-piece suit, bomber jacket and boots that reflected with the fashion designer’s signature body-contouring statement pieces. The ensemble was lifted to a whole new level with Diamond Chain earrings from Amina Muaddi and Noir Sleek Sunglasses from Gentle Monster.



Tia Lee continued to steal the spotlight with her elegant dress sense during Quinn’s reveal at London Fashion Week, which was topped off by a teardrop-shaped headpiece from Victoria Grant, suede platform sandals from Jimmy Choo and pearl earrings from Theo Fennel.



The constant evolution in her fashion was a core message that Tia was trying to communicate. It plays on the metamorphosis she underwent in order to become a strong, independent woman, and a leading voice for female empowerment.



Women’s empowerment is the basis of her



About Tia Lee:

Tia Lee, is a global C-pop star and international fashion icon. In addition to being an award-winning musician and setting the record for the fastest C-pop music video ever to achieve 100 million views, Tia frequently appears at major fashion shows. As a trendsetter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire, sharing her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue's social media channels.