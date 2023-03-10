Tia Lee Yu Fen, global C-pop star and fashion icon, razzle-dazzles at Moncler Genius’ London Fashion Week showcase

Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬), the global C-pop star and fashion icon, made waves for all the right reasons as she stole the limelight with her bold and daring outfit for the Moncler Genius’ showcase at London Fashion Week. Donning a shimmering white coat and a pair of suave yet elegant sunglasses, Tia’s impeccable taste was on show for everyone to see. HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 March 2023 -Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬), the global C-pop star and fashion icon, made waves for all the right reasons as she stole the limelight with her bold and daring outfit for the Moncler Genius’ showcase at London Fashion Week. Donning a shimmering white coat and a pair of suave yet elegant sunglasses, Tia’s impeccable taste was on show for everyone to see.

Tia Lee at Moncler Genius FW23 show

Tia Lee at Julien Macdonald FW23 show

https://youtu.be/EfWv7FOcUaI

Tia Lee at Richard Quinn FW23 show

https://youtu.be/hEwaMvRFXeI

Tia Lee at David Koma FW23 show

https://youtu.be/YorrDVjmYFQ



She also made appearances at Julien Macdonald, David Koma and Richard Quinn’s shows, each time wearing clothing picked from the designer’s collection. Throughout London Fashion week, Tia was spotted with a who’s who of the celebrity world as some of the other notable attendees included Leonardo DiCaprio, Sara Sampaio, Naomi Campbell, Alicia Keys, Justin Bieber, Ronan Keating, Pharrell Williams, Hailey Bieber and Serena Williams.Tia Lee’s trendsetting adventures at London Fashion Week came after a meteoric comeback with her new hit single “Goodbye Princess” . The song was preceded by a six-episode animation series that provided an inspiring window into the tough transformation Tia underwent, to bid farewell to her old self and become a new superstar.Having launched the #EmpowerHer campaign , she hopes to encourage other women to change themselves. One of the highlights of her initiative has been the #EmpowerHerDance challenge , which saw 16 KOLs across 15 countries spearhead the dance challenge and capture the attention of their combined 158 million followers! Tia was also inspired to support four charities - Beats By Girlz and Women in Music in the United States, Daughters Of Tomorrow in Singapore and Teen’s Key in Hong Kong. They will all benefit from the #EmpowerHer campaign, which will support them in their unwavering commitment to empowering women all over the world.Instagram @leeyufen: https://www.instagram.com/leeyufen/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tialeeofficial/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leeyufentialee/ Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/1396928042/

