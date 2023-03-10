Equine Healthcare Market Size Forecast, Global Insights On Modern Trends Till 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Equine Healthcare . Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Equine Healthcare study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Equine Healthcare.

Request For a Free Sample Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6828

Global Equine Healthcare Market is valued at approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Equine healthcare is medical care and related services that are provided to horses used for racing and wagering, competitive riding, and recreation.

Equine healthcare encompasses regular veterinary treatment for immunizations, parasite management, and dental care, along with grooming and hoof care and protection from the elements including rain, wind, and snow. The growing prevalence of diseases in horses, and increasing requirements for equine diagnostics, coupled with rising government support are attributed to the market demand across the globe.

The growing awareness regarding animal healthcare is leading the market growth because of the rising initiatives for animal conservation for environmental welfare, along with animal health plays a vital role in the well-being and safety of animals and humans. For instance, the US Department of Agriculture announced a total investment of USD 3 billion in animal health and nutrition in September 2021.

In addition, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with age 50 and under age 15 are more prone to develop severe diseases when infected with the eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV). Thus, these aforementioned factors are exhibiting a positive influence on market growth. Furthermore, the rising investments by key industry players, as well as increasing expenditure in the equine racing and sports industry are presenting various growth prospects over the foreseen years. However, the reduction in the equine population and dearth of resources in underdeveloped and developing regions stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Equine Healthcare Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing expenditure on healthcare products and services, along with presence of leading market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing incidences of equine diseases, as well as the rising government support in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Zoetis Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cev

SOUND

Merck & Co., Inc.

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging

Esaote SPA

Vetoquinol S.A.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH announced the introduction of RenuTend- a new stem cell therapy. This new launch aims on enhancing the healing of tendon and suspensory ligament injuries in horses.

In September 2022, Zoetis declared the acquisition of NewMetrica, which aims on expanding the company’s companion animal portfolio, by including new health-associated quality-of-life instruments.

Global Equine Healthcare Market Report Scope:

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6828

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Indication, Activity, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals

Medicinal Feed Additives

Diagnostics

Software & Services

Others

By Indication:

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Parasite Control

Internal Medicine

Equine Herpes Virus

Equine Influenza

Others

By Activity:

Sports/Racing

Recreation

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

E-commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Download Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6828

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6828

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com