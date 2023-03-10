PEGylated Proteins Market Size, Share, Cost Structure Analysis And Forecast To 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the PEGylated Proteins. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The PEGylated Proteins study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the PEGylated Proteins.

Global PEGylated Proteins Market is valued at approximately USD 1.14 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.71% over the forecast period 2022-2029. PEGylation is a method of altering or binding biological molecules by coupling with polyethylene glycol.

PEGylation helps in improving the stability and solubility of the drug, along with it reduces immunogenicity by altering the electrostatic binding, confirmation, and hydrophobicity of the molecule. The market growth is primarily driven by the factors such as rising consumption of protein-based drugs, increasing inclination towards protein treatments, coupled with the development of the biologics sector

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, hepatitis, gastrointestinal disorders, etc. is stipulating the demand for PEGylated Proteins in the global market. According to National Cancer Institute, the number of cancer patients is expected to rise to 29.5 million cases, by the year 2040 from 18.1 million cases, in the year 2018.

Accordingly, the high incidences of cancer are fostering the demand for PEGylated proteins in cancer therapy accelerating the growth of the market. In addition, the growing investment in the R&D of biologics, as well as the high presence of strong pipeline drugs are presenting various growth prospects to the market over the forecasting years. However, the high cost of the production process for PEGylation and patent expiration for novel PEGylated biologics are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global PEGylated Proteins Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing awareness regarding advanced therapeutics, increasing incentives to advance healthcare plans and the presence of key players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the presence of a huge population base, surging demand for proteins-based drugs, and the increased government funds in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Abcam plc.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Celares GmbH

Profacgen

Creative PEGworks

NOF America Corp.

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.

Laysan Bio, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, Merck KGaA unveils the acquisition of Exelead- a full-service biopharmaceutical CDMO for USD 780 million with the objective of expanding the company’s mRNA and lipid capabilities. Merck KGaA also declared that it has intend to invest more than USD 485.67 to augment the technologies.

Global PEGylated Proteins Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Protein Type, Product & Services, Application, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Protein Type:

Colony-stimulating factor

Interferons

Erythropoietin

Recombinant factor VII

Others

By Product & Services:

Consumables

Services

By Application:

Cancer

Autoimmune diseases

Hepatitis

Multiple sclerosis

Hemophilia

Gastrointestinal disorders

Others

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Contract research organizations

Academic & research institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

