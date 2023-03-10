Global C-pop star Tia Lee turns heads with unique dress and cape at London Fashion Week

Tia Lee, the global C-pop star and fashion icon stole the spotlight at London Fashion Week in a unique couture dress and cape designed by British fashion maestro Julien Macdonald. Tia arrived wearing the chic ensemble before showcasing it to the world as part of Macdonald's FW23 collection. HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 March 2023 -Tia Lee, the global C-pop star and fashion icon stole the spotlight at London Fashion Week in a unique couture dress and cape designed by British fashion maestro Julien Macdonald. Tia arrived wearing the chic ensemble before showcasing it to the world as part of Macdonald's FW23 collection.

Tia Lee in the tailored lace slip dress from Julien Macdonald's FW23 collection

Tia Lee at Julien Macdonald FW23 show

https://youtu.be/EfWv7FOcUaI

Tia Lee at Richard Quinn FW23 show

https://youtu.be/hEwaMvRFXeI

Tia Lee at David Koma FW23 show

https://youtu.be/YorrDVjmYFQ



The dress was handcrafted and hand-embroidered with shimmering crystals to go with Tia’s lavish cape, sparkling heels from Gina and Jessica McCormack jewellery. The theme for Tia’s look was chosen deliberately to align with her new #EmpowerHer campaign, promoting female empowerment.Tia is just the latest A-list celebrity to have donned Macdonald’s magical works. As “the King of Glamour” has also designed outfits for Beyonce, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.The C-pop queen was later spotted at the Moncler Genius event during London Fashion Week, and at other showcases, including David Koma and Richard Quinn. Tia then appeared at the ES & Perfect Magazine fashion bash, rubbing shoulders with actor Leonardo DiCaprio and singers Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams - recently unveiled as Louis Vuitton’s new menswear creative director.Tia’s evolving style reflects with the metamorphosis she has undergone of late - shedding the image of packaged pop singer, and transforming herself into an independent woman ready to champion the rights, equality and empowerment of other women.Her incredible transformation forms the story of her new single “Goodbye Princess” , which chronicles her bruising early journey in the entertainment industry, through to her current rise to stardom. It was also the inspiration for her #EmpowerHer campaign, a vehicle for change, supporting female-centric charities, including Beats By Girlz, Women in Music, Daughters Of Tomorrow and Teen’s Key.Through her love of music and fashion, Tia is redefining herself and fuelling change by focusing on the passions that drive her, and advocating for causes that she holds dear.Instagram @leeyufen: https://www.instagram.com/leeyufen/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tialeeofficial/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leeyufentialee/ Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/1396928042/

