Tia Lee Yu Fen dresses to impress as global C-pop star attends Richard Quinn’s London Fashion Week show

Fashion icon Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬) sported a breath-taking look as the global C-pop star attended HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 March 2023 -Fashion icon Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬) sported a breath-taking look as the global C-pop star attended Richard Quinn’s showcase of his Spring 2023 collection at London Fashion Week. Tia was seen wearing a teardrop headpiece from Victoria Grant, paired perfectly with Jimmy Choo suede platform sandals and pearl earrings designed by Theo Fennel.

Tia Lee at Richard Quinn’s FW23 runway show

Tia Lee at Richard Quinn FW23 show

https://youtu.be/hEwaMvRFXeI



During Quinn’s show, Tia was photographed on the front row sitting beside supermodel Sara Sampaio and TV presenter Ashley Graham. She also attended a number of other fashion showcases, such as Moncler Genius, alongside other top names in the fashion and acting world including Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber and Naomi Campbell.Her appearance at London Fashion Week comes after Tia Lee achieved record-breaking success with the launch of her comeback single “Goodbye Princess ”. She shattered a glass ceiling for video views and revealed the drastic metamorphosis she went through to become a leading advocate for women’s empowerment.After conquering her own past challenges in the entertainment industry, Tia rises from the negativity, stereotypes and bias being placed on her and now able to seek out brighter horizons. She wants to share her journey and serve as a beacon of hope for others wishing to do the same. To this end she launched the #EmpowerHer campaign , focusing on a core message of empowerment for women all over the world. Part of the campaign is a philanthropic initiative alongside four deserving organisations - Beats By Girlz, Women in Music, Daughters Of Tomorrow and Teen’s Key.Through the message of #EmpowerHer, the C-pop superstar wants to help women to step out of their comfort zones and stride towards a brighter and better tomorrow.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Tia Lee:

Tia Lee, is a global C-pop star and international fashion icon. In addition to being an award-winning musician and setting the record for the fastest C-pop music video ever to achieve 100 million views, Tia frequently appears at major fashion shows. As a trendsetter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire, sharing her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue's social media channels.