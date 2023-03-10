Tia Lee Yu Fen, global C-pop star and fashion icon, continues to spearhead the female empowerment campaign at London Fashion Week

Global C-pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬) continued to promote her #EmpowerHer campaign, attending numerous shows by icons of the fashion industry at London Fashion Week. She was seen at Moncler Genius’ show, along the Julien Macdonald, David Koma and Richard Quinn events. HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 March 2023 -Global C-pop star Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬) continued to promote her #EmpowerHer campaign, attending numerous shows by icons of the fashion industry at London Fashion Week. She was seen at Moncler Genius’ show, along the Julien Macdonald, David Koma and Richard Quinn events.

Tia Lee arriving at the David Koma FW23 runway show in a shimmering silver two-piece suit over bomber and boots from his collection



Seen wearing a variety of sleek and stylish outfits, Tia stole the spotlight with her dress sense and her message of female empowerment. She kicked off her discussion of the need for women to take their future into their own hands back in November 2022 when she launched a six-episode animation series in advance of releasing her



Despite being a fashion icon and global C-pop star, Tia Lee has maintained an unwavering commitment to promoting her new initiative -



Just as styles evolve in fashion, Tia has experienced the same kind of change - shedding the negative ‘women in entertainment’ style stereotypes. After a period of reflection, she has emerged as the true bright, confident and authentic Tia. This metamorphosis serves as the founding idea behind her #EmpowerHer Campaign, which seeks to inspire other women to venture down a similar path of self-discovery.



Official press materials:

Tia Lee at Julien Macdonald FW23 show

https://youtu.be/EfWv7FOcUaI

Tia Lee at Richard Quinn FW23 show

https://youtu.be/hEwaMvRFXeI

Tia Lee at David Koma FW23 show

https://youtu.be/YorrDVjmYFQ

Tia Lee at London Fashion Week FW23 photography

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/7o7eg1mxdc8et7m/AAA1lLy7gtP4pkvsAZTeurn5a?dl=0





Seen wearing a variety of sleek and stylish outfits, Tia stole the spotlight with her dress sense and her message of female empowerment. She kicked off her discussion of the need for women to take their future into their own hands back in November 2022 when she launched a six-episode animation series in advance of releasing her blockbuster single “Goodbye Princess”. Despite being a fashion icon and global C-pop star, Tia Lee has maintained an unwavering commitment to promoting her new initiative - the #EmpowerHer Campaign . She has even donated to four women-centric charities - Beats By Girlz, Women in Music, Daughters Of Tomorrow and Teen’s Key - to help further their missions helping women and girls all over the planet. She has also inspired a TikTok trend - known as the #EmpowerHerDance challenge - as 16 KOLs across 15 countries have spearheaded this and helped it attain a combined reach of 158 million followers.Just as styles evolve in fashion, Tia has experienced the same kind of change - shedding the negative ‘women in entertainment’ style stereotypes. After a period of reflection, she has emerged as the true bright, confident and authentic Tia. This metamorphosis serves as the founding idea behind her #EmpowerHer Campaign, which seeks to inspire other women to venture down a similar path of self-discovery.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Tia Lee:

Tia Lee, is a global C-pop star and international fashion icon. In addition to being an award-winning musician and setting the record for the fastest C-pop music video ever to achieve 100 million views, Tia frequently appears at major fashion shows.