Solar Street Lighting Markets 2023 to 2030: Latest Research Reveals Key Trends for Business Growth | Dragons Breath Solar, Solar Street Lights USA, Solektra International LLC

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Solar Street Lighting Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Solar Street Lighting Market is estimated to witness a major jump in revenue from US$ 4,438.0 Mn in 2022 to US$ 15,716.4 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.19% over the projection period 2023-2030. In terms of volume, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Solar Street Lighting Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Bridgelux Inc.

Cooper Lighting, LLC

Dragons Breath Solar

Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co., Ltd.

Omega Solar

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

Signify Holding BV

Sol Inc.

Solar Street Lights USA

Solektra International LLC

Sunna Design

Urja Global Ltd.

VerySol Inc.

Other Prominent Players

The development work being done in the market sector for Solar Street Lighting Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the different segments of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market:

By Type segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is sub-segmented into:

Portable

Standalone

Centralized

Others

By Component segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is sub-segmented into:

Controller

Lamp Compact fluorescent light (CFL) Light-emitting diode (LED) Metal halide Sodium vapor Others

Solar Panel

Sensors Night & Motion Sensors Passive Infrared (PIR) Sensors

Battery Lead-acid Lithium-Ion

Others

By Application segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is sub-segmented into:

Parking Lot

Highway and Roadway

Airport Runway

Manufacturing Site

Playgrounds

Garden

Others

By Region segment of the Global Solar Street Lighting Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



