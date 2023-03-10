Fishing Reels Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2023 to 2031 | Abu Garcia, Alvey Reels, Daiwa Corporation

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Fishing Reels Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Fishing Reels Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 3,883.0 Mn in 2021 to US$ 5,075.5 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Fishing Reels Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The key players in the Global Fishing Reel Market are Abu Garcia, Alvey Reels, Daiwa Corporation, Elec-Tra-Mate, Florida Fishing Products, Hooker Electric Inc., Mitchell Reel Co., Shimano Inc., Shakespeare Company. LLC, Zebco, Pokee Fishing, Cabela’s Inc., and AFTCO Mfg among others.

Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip on an emerging market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

The development work being done in the market sector for Fishing Reels Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

Global Fishing Reel Market is segmented based on reel type, reel mechanism, price range, sales channel, application, and region. The industry trends in the global fishing reel market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.

Following are the different segments of the Global Fishing Reel Market:

By Reel Type segment of the Global Fishing Reels Market is sub-segmented into:

Spincast Reels

Spinning Reels

Baitcast Reels Round Baitcasting Reel Low-Profile Baitcasting Reel

Electric Reel

Fly fishing reel

Offshore Reels

Others

By Reel Mechanism segment of the Global Fishing Reels Market is sub-segmented into:

Direct-drive reel

Anti-reverse reel

By Price Range segment of the Global Fishing Reels Market is sub-segmented into:

< US$ 100

US$ 100 – 500

US$ 500 – 1,500

> US$ 1,500

By Sales Channel segment of the Global Fishing Reels Market is sub-segmented into:

Offline Sports Stores Departmental Stores

Online E-commerce websites



By Application segment of the Global Fishing Reels Market is sub-segmented into:

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

By Region segment of the Global Fishing Reels Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Oceania Australia New Zealand Rest of Oceania Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



