Spa Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues By 2030 | Planet Beach, Hot Springs Resort & Spa, Bannatyne Spa, Marriott International

The Spa Market was valued at US$ 95 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to record a revenue of US$ 185.5 Bn by 2030. The market is projected to expand at an increasing rate of 7.6% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Spa Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

Leading Companies

The key players include Planet Beach, Hot Springs Resort & Spa, Bannatyne Spa, Marriott International, Massage Envy, Rancho La Puerta, Banyan Tree, Marilyn Monroe Spas, Miraval Resorts, Massage Green Spa, Siam Wellness Group, Four Fountains, The Ritz – Carlton Spa, Windsor Hotel, Lspas SPA, and Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

Segmentation Overview

The segmentation of global spa market is divided into four segments:

By Type

Ayurvedic Spa

Bootcamp Spa

Day Spa

Destination Spa

Medical Spa

Mineral Spring Spa

Mobile Spa

Thalassotherapy Spa

Others

By Application

Hotel/ Hospitality

Gym/ Fitness and Spas

Household

Other

By Market Type

New

Renovation/Replacement

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



