Global Hand Sanitizer Market is estimated to Experience Rapid Growth by 2027 | GOJO Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, The Himalaya Drug Company

The Global Hand Sanitizer Market generated US$ 5,838.6 Million of revenue in the year 2020 and is estimated to record 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period. This report provides an analysis of the global market for Hand Sanitizer for the period 2017 to 2027, wherein 2017-2020 represent historic data, 2021 has been considered as the base year and is on actuals.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Global Hand Sanitizer Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

Leading Companies

Major players active in the market include names such as GOJO Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Proctor and Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, Henkel AG and Company, Unilever, BeCleanse, Vi-Jon Laboratories, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Kutol Products Company, Shanghai Likang Disinfectant Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Seatex Ltd., Xi′an Youpai Biotechnology Co., Ltd., HARTMANN Group, and among others.

Segmentation Overview

By Form Form/Gel Sanitizers Liquid Sanitizers Spray (Aerosols) Sanitizers

By SKU <50 ml 51-100 ml 101-500 ml >501 ml

By Type Alcohol-based Non-alcohol based



By Distribution channel Retail store Online store Pharma/Medical store



By End-Users Residents Hospitals & Clinics Enterprises Manufacturing Others (Government/utilities, Educational institutes)



By Geography North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Western Europe The UK The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



