Molecular FISH Testing Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027 | Thermo Fisher, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent, Oxford Gene Technology

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Molecular FISH Testing Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Molecular FISH Testing Market is estimated to witness a rise in its revenue from US$ 645.2 Mn in 2021 to US$ 978.6 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Molecular FISH Testing Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The key players in the Global Molecular FISH Testing Market are Thermo Fisher, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent, Oxford Gene Technology, and ARUP Laboratories, among others.

Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip on the emerging markets. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

The development work being done in the market sector for Molecular FISH Testing Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the different segments of the Global Molecular FISH Testing Market:

By Technology segment of the Global Molecular FISH Testing Market is sub-segmented into:

Flow FISH

Q FISH

Immuno FISH

Cryo FISH

Other FISH

By Probe Type segment of the Global Molecular FISH Testing Market is sub-segmented into:

Locus specific

Centromeric repeats

Whole chromosome

By Cellular Stains segment of the Global Molecular FISH Testing Market is sub-segmented into:

DAPI (4,6-diamidino-2-phenylindole)

Acridine Orange

Others

By Application segment of the Global Molecular FISH Testing Market is sub-segmented into:

Cancer Research Lung Breast Bladder Haematological Gastric Prostrate Cervical Other

Genetic Diseases

Other

By End User segment of the Global Molecular FISH Testing Market is sub-segmented into:

Research

Clinical

Companion diagnostics

By Region segment of the Global Molecular FISH Testing Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



