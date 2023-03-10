Biopharma Plastics Market Size Growth, Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Biopharma Plastics. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Biopharma Plastics study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Biopharma Plastics.

Global Biopharma Plastics Market is valued at approximately USD 4.34 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Biopharma plastics are specially designed plastics that plays important role in maintaining the characteristics of the drugs and product quality owing to their properties of high resistivity, low chemical reactivity, and thermal stability.

Biopharma plastics are gaining high traction in the production of various healthcare products including containers, disposable connectors, syringes, protective wear, and bioreactor bags. The rising expenditure on healthcare products and services, increasing demand for biopharma plastics polymers, coupled with the growing awareness regarding maintaining a hygienic and clean environment at healthcare facilities are key factors that are bolstering market growth globally.

The rising prevalence of a wide range of medical illnesses among the geriatric population is exhibiting a positive influence on the market demand across the globe. The United Nation reported that it was estimated that there were 703 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019, which is projected to double to 1.5 billion by 2050.

The rapidly growing ageing people are more prone to be affected by a variety of diseases and disorders, which is propelling the need for better healthcare facilities and treatments. Thereby, the escalating geriatric population and consequential medical treatments are reinforcing the demand for biopharma plastics, which is fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, as well as high potential in developing economies are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the fluctuation in the prices of raw materials and the imposition of stringent norms are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Biopharma Plastics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the surging demand for high-quality biopharma plastic devices and components, the development of emerging economies, along the increasing healthcare expenditure. Whereas, North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising focus on the advancement of healthcare services and the presence of the leading industry players in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

LG Chem Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Covestro AG

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2021, DuPont unveiled the introduction of its new DuPont Liveo pharma bottle closures that are made from biomedical-grade silicone elastomer. The product is specially designed to seal plastic bottles and threaded glass containers that are adopted for media, critical fluid transfer, buffer pooling and storage, and sample collection in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology processes.

In June 2021, Celanese Corporation declared that the company acquire a contractual deal with the aim of attaining Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Santoprene TPV elastomers division. Santoprene TPV materials are adopted in biopharma, healthcare, and medical devices such as peristaltic tubes, syringe tips, seals, dental, tourniquets, prosthetic cushions, medical hoods, and masks.

By Polymer Type:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Other

By Application:

Protective Wear

Containers

Syringes

Disposable Medical Connectors

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

