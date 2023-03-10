Pathology Laboratories Market Size Forecasts And Industry Analysis, Drivers And Industry Status 2023 To 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Pathology Laboratories. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Pathology Laboratories study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Pathology Laboratories.

Global Pathology Laboratories Market is valued at approximately USD 311.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.86% over the forecast period 2022-2029. A pathology laboratory is a place where medical tests are performed on clinical specimens to learn more about a patient’s health and to help with illness diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

The rising emphasis on advancing the healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped and developing countries, high reimbursement for diagnostics services, and increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases are primary factors that are stipulating the market growth around the world.

The growing need for regular general health check-ups among the senior population is acting as a catalyzing factor for market growth globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it was expected that the number of ageing people increases from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.5 billion in 2030 that worldwide accounting for 1 in 6 people above 60.

Accordingly, the incidences of chronic disorders are more prevalent in geriatric people. The national council reported that in the U.S the ageing 80% of adults above the age of 65 are affected by at least one chronic disease, which is witnessing rising needs for medical check-ups for the geriatric age group. Thereby, these aforementioned factors are surging the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising technological advancements, as well as the growing healthcare spending are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the huge capital required for high-end molecular diagnostics and the dearth of skilled professionals are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pathology Laboratories Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing awareness regarding healthcare and the rising incidence of various target diseases. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the availability of cost-effective pathology tests, increasing expenditure on healthcare, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Healius Limited

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Eurofins Scientific

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Exact Sciences Laboratories LLC

Spectra Laboratories Incorporated

SYNLAB International GmbH

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Dr. Lal Path Labs

Metropolis Healthcare Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, Quest Diagnostics announced the acquisition of Pack Health- a patient engagement company. The aim of this acquisition is to improve value-based service.

In May 2021, Quest Diagnostics declared that the company collaborated with Paige with the objective of enhancing the quality of oncology testing by using the advancement in AI-generated pathology.

Global Pathology Laboratories Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Testing Services, End-use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hospital-based

Standalone Labs

Diagnostic Chains

By Testing Services:

General Physiological & Clinical Tests

Imaging & Radiology Tests

Esoteric Tests

COVID-19 Tests

By End-use:

Physician Referrals

Walk-ins

Corporate

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

