Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market Size, Global Insights On Strategic Initiatives By 2031

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 3.88 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 3.88 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a type of genetic disease that gradually destroys motor neurons that are the spinal cord and nerve cells in the brain stem.

It also affects vital skeletal muscle activity including breathing, walking, speaking, and swallowing, which leads to muscle weakness and atrophy. The growing awareness regarding novel therapies, rising government support, coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure is primary factors that are fostering market growth across the globe.

The prevalence of spinal muscular atrophy is on the rise which is directly associated with the market demand across the globe. The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) estimates that approximately 1 in 10,000 people worldwide suffer with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Likewise, according to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation, the condition is expected to affect 1 in every 6,000 to 10,000 newborns worldwide.

Therefore, the growing incidences of the disorder are actively contributing to market demand, which, in turn, fosters the growth of the market. Moreover, the introduction of new product with high efficacies, as well as growing R&D investments are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high costs associated with the approved products and the dearth of skilled professionals are restricting the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing spending on treatment products and the rising incidence of SMA disorders among the population.

Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, increasing expenditure on healthcare services, and geographic expansion of key players in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Biogen

Novartis AG

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cytokinetics

Scholar Rock, Inc.

PTC Therapeutics

NMD PHARMA A/S

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, Biogen and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., declare that the companies entered into licensing agreement with the aim of developing another experimental drug BIIB115 (an antisense oligonucleotide) to cure of patients with SMA. BIIB115 is an experimental preclinical-stage drug. The objective of this agreement is to expand Biogen’s SMA drug portfolio.

In May 2019, Novartis AG announced that its Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) received an approval from the U.S. FDA for the first and only gene therapy for pediatric patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Nusinersen

Onasemnogen Abeparvovec

By Disease Type:

Type 1 SMA

Type 2 SMA

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

