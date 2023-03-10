Acer Reports February Consolidated Revenues at NT$ 14.68 Billion, Up 7.7% Month-on-month

TAIPEI, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for February 2023 at NT$14.68 billion, up 7.7% month-on-month, while its year-to-February revenues reached NT$28.31 billion. Businesses other than PCs and displays contributed 32.7% of total revenues in February and 34.0% year-to-February.

Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their February revenues, and their combined revenues grew 29.9% year-on-year (YoY). Other business highlights include:

AcerPure Inc. revenues grew 22.8% in February YoY and by 30.8% year-to-February YoY

Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 576.6% in February YoY and by 272.0% year-to February YoY.

Acer's corporate strategy to build multiple business engines to become a sustainable company of the future continues to show good momentum.

