US representative pushes for deeper Taiwan-US partnership

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Representative Jake Auchincloss on Thursday (March 9) expressed support for a strong partnership between Taiwan and the U.S.

“As the United States seeks to strengthen our position in the Indo-Pacific, let us commit to Taiwan as a long-term ally,” Auchincloss said while addressing the House of Representatives.

He said the scope and severity of the Chinese threat toward Taiwan has “crystallized.” However, Taiwan’s vibrant democracy and prosperous economy present an opportunity for cooperation with the U.S., particularly in countering disinformation and propaganda.

“We should also strengthen one another’s economies to increase flows of trade and investment, by negotiating expanded market access, common rules, and the end of double taxation on Taiwanese investment in the United States,” he added. This is especially important as the U.S. tries to build up its semiconductor manufacturing industry.

The representative was part of a congressional delegation that visited Taiwan last month. Over the course of five days, the group, led by Representative Ro Khanna, met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other government and military officials to discuss bilateral security and economic and trade developments, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Representatives Tony Gonzales and Jonathan Jackson were also part of the delegation.

In response to the trip, a letter addressed to Auchincloss was written on behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., reiterating that Beijing’s “one-China principle” was a part of the international order and Taiwan belonged to China. The letter suggested that members of congress were challenging the “one-China” principle and were the “root cause” behind developing Taiwan Strait tensions.

“We’re going to stand with freedom and democracy wherever it is in the world, in Ukraine, in Taiwan, and on the streets of Tehran,” Auchincloss said, after receiving the letter.