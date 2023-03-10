Micronesia’s president implores lawmakers to switch recognition from China to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Federated States of Micronesia's (FSM) outgoing President David W. Panuelo met Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) in February and negotiated terms for switching diplomatic relations from China to Taiwan, according to a letter he wrote to senior members of his government on Thursday (March 9).

The 13-page letter claims that NT$1.5 billion (US$50 million), an additional US$1.5 million annually, healthcare, scholarships, and training programs “can, and will” be received by the FSM “if and when” the country switches diplomatic relations from China to Taiwan. Wu confirmed to the legislature on Friday afternoon (March 10) that he had "indeed contacted and exchanged views" with Panuelo, per UDN.

A ministry spokesperson told Taiwan News they could not confirm whether or not a physical meeting had taken place.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) did not respond to questions about the reported sums, but issued a statement saying it respects and welcomes the expansion of bilateral relations. "Taiwan shares core values ... with like-minded countries that care about peace in the Pacific region," the statement said.

Panuelo's letter also outlines a raft of allegations directed at Chinese officials who Panuelo says engaged in “political warfare,” claiming that China offering bribes to FSM officials is a common practice. He wrote that China was using the bribes to pressure his government to isolate Taiwan and build support for an eventual Chinese invasion.

As a remote Pacific Island country, FSM is reliant on aid funding as its primary source of revenue. Panuelo said that given the importance of foreign transfers to his country, and his desire to rid the country of Chinese interference, he felt obliged to see if a better deal could be achieved by switching diplomatic recognition from China to Taiwan.

Panuelo said he met with Wu in February to discuss the terms of a diplomatic switch. They also reportedly discussed what benefits FSM could receive in exchange for building on the existing informal relationship, such as establishing a Taipei Economic & Cultural Representative Office (TECRO).

“I was transparent with Foreign Minister Wu; we project we need an injection of approximately NT$50,000,000 to meet our future needs,” the letter reads. “We can and will receive this, over a three-year period, if and when we establish diplomatic relations with Taiwan.”

Panuelo said that an additional US$15 million in assistance would be granted by Taiwan annually, to be used at the FSM government’s discretion. “Additionally, Taiwan assures me that they will simply ‘pick-up’ any and all projects that China is currently undertaking … using Micronesian labor and Micronesian businesses, unlike China,” the letter said.

Panuelo said that he had invited a Taiwan International Development Cooperation Fund (ICDF) team to visit his country in March to survey how Taiwan could provide agricultural development assistance. The two sides also discussed medical referrals to Taiwan for FSM people, and scholarships and job training for FSM students.

Panuelo said the monetary assistance wasn’t the only benefit his country would receive. He said switching to Taiwan would protect his country from China, which had “demonstrated a keen capability to undermine our sovereignty, rejects our values, and uses our elected and senior officials for their own purposes.”

Despite Penuelo’s interest in pursuing diplomatic relations with Taiwan, he lost his seat in a general election on Tuesday (March 7) and will be out of office in May. Penuelo’s expected successor, Peter Christian, was previously the FSM president between 2015 and 2019, per RNZ.

If FSM switched diplomatic recognition to Taiwan, it would not be the first Pacific Island country to do so, with Nauru switching back to Taiwan in 2005 after it had rejected the country for China only three years earlier.