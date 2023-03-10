U.S. Digital Gaming Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2030

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the U.S. Digital Gaming Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the U.S. Digital Gaming Market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Studies of the market dynamics, market segmentation, supply chain & industry demand, challenges, as well as threats, and the competitive landscape, are also important aspects of this report’s research. Regional segmentation and geographic dominance make up the bulk of the research work.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the market.

The key players in the U.S. Digital Gaming market are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga, Microsoft Corporation, etc.

The U.S. is projected to be one of the most prominent digital games market in the world. Digital games have always been a favorite choice of entertainment for the people of the region. In recent years, there has been a transformation in the distribution channel of the games in the country. Research shows that game sales via digital means are dominating the U.S. games market while boxed games are slowly becoming the second choice.

The U.S. presents a robust market with preferences for all gaming platforms- PC, mobile, and console. Though gaming on a console is most popular in the country, the time spent on mobile gaming has also increased. Mobile gaming is gaining traction as some major companies in the nation like Take-Two Interactive, Activision Blizzard, etc., who were previously only into PC/Online games, are entering into the mobile gaming segment. Overall, the total consumer spending on video gaming has increased rapidly in the last few years at ~16.48% CAGR (2014-16) in the U.S. Also, the high growth of interest in eSports and virtual-augmented reality, clubbed with the increasing prevalence of digitally downloadable games are expected to drive the Digital Games market forward in the country.

By platforms, the market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, console games is the most significant revenue generator while mobile games have exhibited the fastest growth rate.

Key growth factors:

o With a growth in the median income of U.S. households, the purchasing power of people has gone up, resulting in an increase in expenditure on games. It has increased from 3.2% to 4.3% in the 15-24 years category and from 2.9% to 5.6% in the 25-34 years category in 2014-2015, further boosting the strong economic backbone of the economy. This is expected to result in higher expenditure on digital games in the coming years and will increase adoption of digital gaming.

o With the introduction of events like eSports in the U.S. supported by astounding internet connectivity at 14-17 Mb/s as on 2016, the U.S. stands as a significant market for the growth of online gaming.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

