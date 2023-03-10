North America Digital Gaming Market Demand analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2023 to 2030

Quadintel recently published a new research report on the North America Digital Gaming Market. In addition to prospective prospects, this study offers a historical analysis of growth, cost structure, revenue, market trends, and capacity (2023-2030). The following section offers comprehensive coverage of the North America Digital Gaming Market across a number of market categories, in-depth research at the country level, and an assessment of the market’s key drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Studies of the market dynamics, market segmentation, supply chain & industry demand, challenges, as well as threats, and the competitive landscape, are also important aspects of this report’s research. Regional segmentation and geographic dominance make up the bulk of the research work.

The product portfolio, future growth strategies, and cutting-edge developments are all included in the study. Market report information is presented in this report for the given past time frame. The study also includes information on manufacturing that can help consumers understand the competitive environment, such as gross margin, shipping, and trade distribution. The research also includes regional, type, and application-specific breakdowns for the market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-digital-gaming-market/QI042

The North America Digital Gaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.40% leading to a revenue of USD 42.79 Bn by 2023.

The key players in the North America Digital Gaming market are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga, Microsoft Corporation. etc.

North America is forecasted to be one of the most prominent Digital Gaming markets in the world. Digital games has always been a popular means of entertainment for the people of the region. Even though mobile gaming is becoming very popular with the masses, console games have always held the majority of the shares of the Digital Gaming market in North America.

North America presents a very strong market with preferences for all gaming platforms- PC, mobile, and console. Most of the revenues of digital games in 2017 came from console gaming, followed by mobile and PC gaming. Mobile gaming is also gaining traction in the region as some major companies from the region like Take Two Interactive, Activision Blizzard, etc., who were previously only into PC/Online games, are entering into the mobile gaming segment. Overall the total consumer spend on video gaming has increased rapidly in the last few years at ~16.48% CAGR (2014-16) in the USA, and in Canada, digital gaming is increasingly becoming a key contributor to the country’s GDP.

By platforms, the market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, console games is the fastest growing segment, as well as the biggest revenue generator.

By countries, the market is divided into USA and Canada. USA is the highest revenue-generating country among the two.

Key growth factors

o The rise in affordability of the people of the region, where the growth in real median income of U.S. households, based on average age of family members, has increased from 3.2% to 4.3% in the 15-24 years category and from 2.9% to 5.6% in the 25-34 years category in 2014-2015, is further boosting the strong economic backbone of the economy. This is expected to result in higher expenditure on digital games in the coming years and thereby increase adoption of digital gaming.

o Also, the internet penetration in the region has reached 88% and the average time spent across digital media by an adult has increased from 2.7 hours/ day to 5.6 hours/ day (2008-2015). Therefore, these factors are driving the Digital Gaming market in the region.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-digital-gaming-market/QI042

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Key Market Features in Global Market:The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

In this report, the following important queries are addressed:

What is the Global market’s sales value, production value, consumption value, import, and export (including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa)?

Who are the major manufacturers in this sector on a global scale? How are their capacity, production, sales, pricing, cost, gross, and revenue operating?

What are the vendors’ market prospects and risks in the international industry?

Which product types, end users, or applications might be looking for additional growth prospects? What is each type’s and application’s market share?

What specific strategies and limitations are keeping the market in check?

What is the various marketing, sales, and distribution channels in the international market?

What are the upstream raw materials, as well as the manufacturing machinery?

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of this industry?

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/north-america-digital-gaming-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email :sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website :https://www.quadintel.com/