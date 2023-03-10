Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | US$ 32.8 billion

The “Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.
The global inflammatory bowel disease drugs market size was US$ 21 billion in 2021. The global inflammatory bowel disease drugs market size is estimated to reach US$ 32.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Inflammatory bowel disease is an illness that indicates chronic infection of the digestive tract. It includes two types namely Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Crohn’s disease generates inflammation and pain in the digestive tract. It usually impacts the upper portion of the large intestine and the small intestine. Usually, mucosal inflammation leads to bleeding, edema, electrolyte loss, and ulcers in ulcerative colitis.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The increase in the majority of Crohns disease and ulcerative colitis, rising incidence of disease awareness across the globe, and efforts to develop treatments for inflammatory bowel disease are some of the aspects that drive the overall market expansion.
The use of drugs like adalimumab, infliximab, certolizumab, and golimumab for the cure of inflammatory bowel disorder propels the overall market growth.
The increasing number of cases of ulcerative colitis directs to growth in the need for inflammatory bowel disease cure extensively driving the expansion of the global market.
Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak had positively influenced the expansion of the overall market. The rise in the number of government ambitions to save patients from the disease, as those victims were more inclined to get infected because of their immunosuppressive treatments, resulted in increased usage of drugs authorized for IBD.
Regional Insights
North America recorded the highest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow due to a rise in drug development and the rise in cases of ulcerative colitis. In addition, the increase in the number of regulatory approvals in the growing countries propels the overall market growth in the region.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the global inflammatory bowel disease drugs market are:
Celltrion Healthcare
Merck & Co.
Novartis AG
Bristol Myers Squibb
Johnson & Johnson Services
AbbVie
Pfizer
UCB S.A.
ELI-LILLY
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global inflammatory bowel disease drugs market segmentation focuses on Type, Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Type
Crohns Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Segmentation on the basis of Drug Class
IL inhibitors
TNF inhibitors
Corticosteroids
Aminosalicylates
JAK inhibitors
Anti-integrin
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel
Online Pharmacy
Hospital Pharmacy
Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
