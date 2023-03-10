Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | US$ 32.8 billion

The “Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global inflammatory bowel disease drugs market size was US$ 21 billion in 2021. The global inflammatory bowel disease drugs market size is estimated to reach US$ 32.8 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Inflammatory bowel disease is an illness that indicates chronic infection of the digestive tract. It includes two types namely Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Crohn’s disease generates inflammation and pain in the digestive tract. It usually impacts the upper portion of the large intestine and the small intestine. Usually, mucosal inflammation leads to bleeding, edema, electrolyte loss, and ulcers in ulcerative colitis.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increase in the majority of Crohns disease and ulcerative colitis, rising incidence of disease awareness across the globe, and efforts to develop treatments for inflammatory bowel disease are some of the aspects that drive the overall market expansion.

The use of drugs like adalimumab, infliximab, certolizumab, and golimumab for the cure of inflammatory bowel disorder propels the overall market growth.

The increasing number of cases of ulcerative colitis directs to growth in the need for inflammatory bowel disease cure extensively driving the expansion of the global market.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak had positively influenced the expansion of the overall market. The rise in the number of government ambitions to save patients from the disease, as those victims were more inclined to get infected because of their immunosuppressive treatments, resulted in increased usage of drugs authorized for IBD.

Regional Insights

North America recorded the highest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow due to a rise in drug development and the rise in cases of ulcerative colitis. In addition, the increase in the number of regulatory approvals in the growing countries propels the overall market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global inflammatory bowel disease drugs market are:

Celltrion Healthcare

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Bristol Myers Squibb

Johnson & Johnson Services

AbbVie

Pfizer

UCB S.A.

ELI-LILLY

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global inflammatory bowel disease drugs market segmentation focuses on Type, Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Crohns Disease

Ulcerative Colitis

Segmentation on the basis of Drug Class

IL inhibitors

TNF inhibitors

Corticosteroids

Aminosalicylates

JAK inhibitors

Anti-integrin

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

