Pet Car Seat Market 2023: Trends, Business Growth And Major Driving Factors 2031 | Pet Lovers Centre Pte, Petco Animal Supplies, K&H Manufacturing

The “Pet Car Seat Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Pet Car Seat Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

The global pet car seat market size was US$ 1034.2 million in 2021. The global pet car seat market size is estimated to reach US$ 1484.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Pet car seats are particularly devised pet car covers and seats that are used by owners of the pet to guarantee the protection of their pets in a moving car. These are packed with different elements, like foldable, waterproof, chemical-free, non-slip, and tear-resistant that serve the objective and offer durability.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing pet ownership around the world owing to an increase in buyers disposable income and a rise in awareness concerning pet safety and government limitations on pet safety in vehicles propels the overall market growth.

The increase in the tendency of nuclear families, the fast humanization of pets, and an upsurge in awareness regarding pet health drive the overall market growth.

The growth in pet ownership among millennials and youth and the quick involvement of social media and e-commerce platforms around the world is expected to drive the expansion of the overall market.

The lack of government restrictions concerning pet safety in automobiles and on roads in developing countries is a primary limitation for the overall market growth.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak adversely impacted the overall market growth in 2020. Due to the lockdown limitations lead to disturbances in the supply chain, suspension of production facilities, low need for cars, shortage of labor and raw materials, and comprehensive holidays at home. This resulted in improved adoption of pets but a drop in the need for pet cars and car seats, as the government around the world imposed traveling constraints.

Regional Insights

North America had the highest market share and is anticipated to propel the overall market in 2021. The massive penetration of automobiles and the growing adoption pace of pets among the United States population significantly boosted the growth of the overall market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global pet car seat market are:

Pet Magasin

4Knines

Petsup

Pet My Ride

Pet Lovers Centre Pte

Petco Animal Supplies

K&H Manufacturing

Kurgo

ARF Pets

Active-Pets

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global pet car seat market segmentation focuses on Features, Materials, Car Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Features

Adjustable

Non-slip

Foldable

Waterproof

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Materials

Nylon

Fabric

PVC

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Car Type

Hatchback

SUVs

Sedan

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

Specialized Pet Shops

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

E-Commerce

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

